Tanzania: Simba Coach Hails Sky-High Leap

NEVER recorded before, Simba's ten goals in just three matches, Emmanuel Okwi's rare six-goal gain in just 180 minutes added by the team's 270-minute clean-sheet, all are symbols of valour to the head coach Joseph Omog.

Omog said he was very much delighted with the records as nothing like that has been recoded before in the Mainland Premier League. Though they are second-placed in the title chase led by Mtibwa Sugar, Omog said he was very proud of all players whose commitment, fighting spirit and tactical superiority helped the club to claim a sky-high success with the league still at the infancy.

Omog said he is pleased with his side's perfect start of the season after registering two wins and one draw from three Mainland Premier League matches. Speaking after the weekend's comfortable 3-0 victory over Mwadui at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Omog said Simba head into the golden era this season.

"We have played our third match without conceding a goal. This is very pleasing indeed," the Cameroonian tactician said. He further revealed that he was particularly impressed with the third goal netted by John Bocco. Which he said completely sealed off the thrilling encounter.

"I congratulate Bocco for netting his first goal for his new club this season. Ever since he recovered from injury, he was not perfect enough, but today (Sunday), he has shown that he will make it big in near future," Omog said.

The Simba supporters were seemingly unhappy with double substitutions made by Omog, especially when he rested Ghanaian import, Nicholaus Gyan for Mwinyi Kazimoto and Shiza Kichuya, who was replaced by Laudit Mavugo as they (fans) wanted Bocco to be substituted.

However, the former Azam FC hitman shut them up by scoring a stunning goal to enable his team collect maximum three points from the home soil.

Emmanuel Okwi is currently the top goal scorer in the league having scored six goals to his name and the Ugandan international has so far netted in both two competitive games he featured for Msimbazi giants, he only missed on the score sheet in a goalless draw against Azam FC as he was reportedly outside the country.

With the triumph, Simba are still placed second in the league table, two points adrift leaders Mtibwa Sugar who are the only side to have accumulated maximum 9 points from all three matches, though their wins were in a slim margin of one goal.

Azam occupy the third spot with seven points so as Simba, but superior goal difference favours the later. Singida United and Mbeya City have both notched six points and occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Tanzania Prisons are sixth on the log with five points in hand as they drew two matches with a single victory. The reigning champions Young Africans were pushed to seventh spot after being held to a 1-1 draw by Majimaji FC in Songea over the weekend.

League debutants Njombe Mji FC and Stand United are both winless and pointless, hence remain at the base of the table as they aim to make a remarkable comeback this weekend.

Meanwhile, in unexpected turn of events, Njombe Mji FC have reportedly parted ways with Head Coach, Hassan Banyai following series of dismal performance.

The statement released by the club's Communications Officer, Solanus Mhagama, said Mrage Kabange who served as Assistant Coach, will now steer the team until further notice from the top management.

They have lost all their three opening clashes with the first upset being a 2-0 home defeat from Tanzania Prisons at Saba Saba ground before succumbing to another 1-0 home defeat from Young Africans and lately they bowed down 1-0 to Mbeya City at Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya.