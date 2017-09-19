19 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

South Africa: Tanzania, South Africa Envisage Liberation Outfit

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

IN an effort to recognise the spirit of solidarity and cooperation, the governments of Tanzania and South Africa will set up a centre for the African Liberation Heritage Programme (ALHP) which will house a museum, library and archive.

This was revealed over the weekend by Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Prof Elisante Gabriel, saying the centre to be put up in Dodoma Region, would be vital for conserving the African liberation heritage.

He was speaking shortly after opening the first bilateral meeting between South Africa and the host, Tanzania, on the Roads to Independence in Africa: the African Liberation Heritage Programme.

The PS said a high level delegation of 22 members from South Africa was taking part in a three-day meeting that seeks areas of cooperation between Tanzania and South Africa in the field of Liberation Heritage.

Prof Gabriel pointed out that the meeting drew participants from the ministries of defence, culture, finance, tourism and natural resources from both countries.

The Director General in South Africa's Department of Public Works, Mr Mziwonke Dlabantu, said the meeting would discuss various projects under the ALHP, which would play a significant role in nurturing relations between South Africa and Tanzania.

Mr Dlabantu noted that discussion would enable the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to adopt key resolutions to guide efforts in fasttracking implementation of the ALHP in the region.

He observed that ALHP was adopted at the 33rd General Conference of United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), recognising struggle heritage as being of universal value.

