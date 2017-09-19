Tanzania: Village Solar Microgrid Project Launched in Korogwe

AT least 50 households in Mpale village, Korogwe District have been connected to solar micro-grid during a project launched between the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) in collaboration with Ensol Tanzania Ltd.

Speaking during the launch of the project, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Dr Juliana Pallangyo said connection of power to the area will improve social lives and boost economic activities.

"I would like to thank UNCDF and Ensol for their efforts in promoting access to electricity and in particular renewable energy to improve local economic development and livelihoods," she said. Ensol has thus far connected 50 households in Mpale Village to the solar micro-grid.

However, plans are underway to expand the project by connecting a total of 250 households by June 2018. She asked the community members to proper utilize the opportunity by engaging in various economic activities.

"I would like to ask Mpale villagers and all other people in this district to use power for income generating activities and not for lighting only," she said.

Mpale village is located in the remote and mountainous Mpale Ward in Korogwe District, Tanga Region. The village has a population of more than 3,000 inhabitants and 730 households.

Since its establishment in 1972, the village has never had electricity. Most of the people in the village have been relying on unsafe and unclean kerosene as a lighting source. Dr Pallangyo noted that the health center in Mpale Village is now connected to the solar micro-grid.

Therefore, she requested the district officials to always make a good follow up to ensure health services are provided to wananchi as required. The Mpale project manager, Mr Prosper Magali said the partnership with UNCDF has been key in the solar micro-grid project.