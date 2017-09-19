Zimbabwe: Normalcy Returns to Chitungwiza

It was business as usual yesterday at the cash-strapped Chitungwiza Municipality after the local authority started getting back its attached property. This follows President Mugabe's intervention last week when he invoked the Presidential Powers (Temporary Powers) to stay the attachment and sale of the council property. The property was seized by Metbank over a $600 000 debt and Nissam Investment which was demanding $4,2 million for the services it rendered to Chitungwiza.

After the attachment, business came to a halt as council workers struggled to report for duty. In an interview, the acting town clerk Ms Charity Maunga said they were happy to be back in business again.

"We started receiving back our property last Friday that include service delivery vehicles which were held at Revelation Auctioneers and our fire tender," said Ms Maunga.

"On Saturday, we recovered all our vehicles from the other auctioneers, KM and today (Monday) our employees are on the ground trying to recover the rest of the equipment including furniture.

"Right now, they are at Revelations Auctioneers where they have loaded the first two vehicles and are on their way back to council.

"After that they will go and get our furniture and computers at KM auctioneers."

Ms Maunga has promised an improved service to the Chitungwiza residents.

"We are working towards improving our services now that the service delivery equipment is back.

"We are trying to normalise the situation.

"Obviously, we are behind schedule, but we are trying to ensure that we cover much ground as soon as possible in terms of service delivery.

"In addition, we are also looking into various strategies to ensure that we normalise the situation.

"We would like to encourage our ratepayers to come forward and make payment plans with council so that we are able to give them the quality service they deserve."