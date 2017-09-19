18 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lower Sugar Price Linked to Sharp Rise in Imports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stellar Murumba

A sharp rise in sugar imports since June has helped lower prices of the commodity even as local millers battle the effects of cane shortage.

Sugar imports more than doubled in June to 41,600 tonnes from 19,573 tonnes the previous month, data by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) showed.

The surge in imports helped to lower the ex-factory price to an average Sh5,850 per 50kg bag or Sh117 a kilo in June from Sh7,292 per bag or Sh145.84 a kilo the previous month.

This is an equivalent of a 20 per cent drop in the ex-factory price of sugar between May and June alone.

AFA director-general Alfred Busolo however said the prices of the commodity have dropped further as more imports entered the market.

"We are currently talking of about Sh100 to Sh110 per kilo," Mr Busolo told the Business Daily.

"Our local production was low and that is why we rely on imports and more imports mean more sugar hence the low prices."

Mr Busolo said the sweetener's prices are allocated by retailers based on availability, thus a price drop is expected.

Local sugar production in the first six months of the year dropped 40 per cent compared with the same period in 2016 as cane shortage took a heavy toll on production.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.