Kenya: Varsity Disowns Granton Samboja's Certificate

The questions surrounding Taita-Taveta Governor Granton Samboja's academic qualifications have deepened after Kenyatta University said there are no records to indicate that he was a student at the institution.

The university said their internal search revealed that Mr Samboja had not applied for, obtained admission or attended the institution as a student for a certificate, diploma and degree in project management, human resource management and Bachelor of Commerce respectively.

Mr Samboja is said to have graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2009.

Through an affidavit filed in court by KU legal officer Aaron Tanui, the university said on April 12, it received a letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission requesting for information on whether Mr Samboja was a student at the institution.

According to Mr Tanui, EACC also wanted to know student course application information, courses undertaken and duration, certificates awarded and any other relevant information.

He further said that annexed to the letter were copies of a degree, diploma and a certificate.

"Armed with the documents and information, staff at the Kenyatta University were instructed to scour the records to ascertain not only their authenticity but also to elucidate the circumstances under which they would have been issued," the KU legal officer said.

Mr Tanui added that upon further investigations, it was revealed that Mr Samboja did not graduate from the institution with a degree, diploma or certificate as per the copies sent to it the university by EACC and that the certificates were fake.

He said the information also indicated that the governor had applied to be admitted for a Master of Business Administration degree using certificates from Costa Rica.

The affidavit was filed in relation to a petition filed by a voter who is seeking a declaration that the election of Mr Samboja as Taita-Taveta governor without meeting educational and ethical qualifications is null and void.

KU, EACC and two other voters are interested parties in the suit filed by Mr Armstrong Mwandoo Kiwoi, a voter from Voi.

The petitioner has also sued the IEBC and the Attorney-General.

On Monday, Justice Eric Ogola directed all parties to file their responses within 14 days and directed that a pre-trial be conducted on October 13 in Voi.