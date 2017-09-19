Kenya: MPs, Senators Retreat for Induction Before Work Starts

Senators have been urged to play their oversight role in accordance with the law and avoid witch hunt and victimisation of governors.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka while opening an induction workshop for senators at Simba lodge, Naivasha, on Monday, said members of the previous House abused their positions and engaged in all manner of allegations against county bosses.

Mr Lusaka said the first Senate was characterised by supremacy battles between senators and some governors who were accused of mismanaging county funds.

OVERSIGHT ROLE

The Speaker called on members to ensure that Senate clearly and strictly demarcates the boundaries of its oversight role and the county assemblies' over the county executives.

"In the past, we have had some audit queries that are supposed to be dealt with at the county assembly brought to the Senate.

"Overlapping and duplication of roles serves no purpose, but simply creates confusion and wastage of public funds," Mr Lusaka said.

The senators will be at the workshop for whole week.

INTEGRITY

According to the Speaker, most members of the first Senate lost objectivity in their oversight role because they were eyeing governorship seats.

The onerous duty, Mr Lusaka said, was to dispel what he termed as a negative notion by the Kenyans that the Senate had little significance or relevance, and should be scrapped.

Meanwhile, in a similar induction for National Assembly members, Speaker Justin Muturi warned MPs against engaging in acts that may bring the honour of Parliament into disrepute and ridicule.

DUTY

Mr Muturi, speaking at Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi, said public expectations and demands will continue to rise and told the lawmakers that the future of a better Kenya depends on how they perform in the House.

"The success of the House to bring forth progress, transformation and better times for the people of Kenya depends on you. You are required to bring confidence and honour in the office you hold," he said.

The training is crucial as it equips the lawmakers in terms of House rules and procedures as they execute all their mandates including budget making.

Reported by Macharia Mwangi, Eric Matara and David Mwere