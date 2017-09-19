Somalia: KDF Sets Fire On Hormuud Telecom HQ in Balad Hawo City

Kenyan military forces have set fire on Hormuud telecom company headquarters in Khadija Haji village in Somalia's Gedo region.

It was not immediately clear reasons behind the tragic incident that led to the burning of the telecom offices in the border area between Somalia and Kenya.

However, Kenyan authorities did not officially comment on the incident.

Al Shabaab militants have previously attacked offices owned by Kenyan telecom known as Safaricom in the border towns, as part of its raids in the horn of Africa country.

In a statement carried out by pro-al shabaab media outlets said, the attack was a revenge for their recent assaults on Safaricom communication masts in northeastern Kenya.