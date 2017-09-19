Kenya: Meteorological Department Predicts Flooding at the Coast

Nairobi — Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal counties Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Lamu this week.

According to an update published by the Kenya Meteorological Department on Monday, rains exceeding 30mm are expected on Tuesday on the Southern Coast before spreading to North Coast on Wednesday.

The rains are expected to continue on Thursday with the possibility of flooding in some parts of the region.

The meteorological department has called for residents of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi to exercise vigilance, especially on Tuesday when flood waters are expected to hit parts of the said counties.

On Wednesday, parts of Tana River and Taita Taveta could be flooded as well.

All disaster management bodies including the Kenya Red Cross Society and National Disaster Operations Center have been put on high alert to avert the loss of lives in the event of flooding.

In May this year, Mombasa and Kwale suffered a devastating flood which left over a dozen people dead.