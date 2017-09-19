Nigeria: 18 Terrorists Killed As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Sambisa Forest

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian Army in Sambisa Forest

Maiduguri — Troops of 26 and 28 Task Force Brigades repelled an early morning daring attack by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on military locations at Pulka and Bitta in the fringes of Sambisa forest.

The repelling of the attacks led to the killing of 18 Boko Haram suspects, with several others escaped with gunshot wounds, after recovering their arms and ammunition by troops.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman which was made available to our correspondent on Tuesday.

Usman said, 'Today, troops of 114 Task Force Battalion came under three-pronged attack by Boko Haram terrorists fanning out of Sambisa forest from Damboa, Tokumbere and Pulka axis.

"At the end of the debacle, 2 Boko Haram insurgents paid for their atrocities with their lives while several others sustained gun shot injuries. The fate that befell those that attacked Pulka was more dreadful.

"The ever ready and vigilant troops rose to the occasion by repelling the attacks and killing all the 16 attackers and captured one of them alive during the exploitation.

"The gallant troops also recovered 11 AK-47 rifles, 3 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 1 Browning Machine Gun (BMG) and 2 Toyota Hilux vehicles. Others are a 60mm Mortar tube, 7 boxes of 12.7mm ammunition and 1 belt of 12.7mm ammunition.

"It is gratifying to state that there were no casualty on our own troops except for 3 soldiers that sustained minor injuries.

"The troops remained on maximum alert and are equally busy consolidating and continuing with their clearance operations with high morale".