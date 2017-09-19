Nigeria: Obiano Never Said, 'No Hiding Place for IPOB in Anambra' - Obigwe

The national coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe , Tuesday, urged the general public to disregard the fake information making rounds in some mainstream and social media which was credited to the governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano, noting that Obiano never said that 'There will be no hiding place for IPOB in Anambra state', especially during the stakeholders meeting he organized for Anambra people.

In a statement issued Obigwe said that the purveyors of this fake news are Obiano's political antagonists, blackmailers and mischief makers who concocted all types of falsehood to score cheap political points against the governor.

"Election is around the corner and in that regards mischief makers and those whose stock in trade is blackmail will be concocting all types of falsehood to score cheap political point against the Governor", he said.

Recall that the commissioner of information, Mr Tony was quoted by newsmen to have said in a statement issued, that Gov. Obiano opined that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have no hiding place in Anambra state.

The statement which went viral online was refuted by the governor who took no other decision on the south east governors proscription of IPOB except the collective decision made by the South east Governors Forum.

"In a clarification, Obigwe said that Governor Obiano used the opportunity of the stakeholders meeting to explain the reason behind the decision of Southeast Governor's forum to ban IPOB in the region and that the Governor did not take any other position outside that of the collective decision of his fellow Southeast Governor's", he said.

He urged the general public to ignore the fake news because those behind it are masters of 'falsehood concoction' whose aim is to incite the people against the Governor and score cheap political points against him.

However, Obigwe charged the likes of Sen. Andy Uba, Ifeanyi Ubah and other aspirants from Anambra south to support Gov. Obiano's second term ambition in the interest of Anambra people.

"He also wooed the likes of Andy Uba, ifeanyi ubah and other governorship aspirants from Anambra South to support Governor Obiano 's 2nd term ambition in the interest of the people of Anambra South" he said.

He stated that it is better for them to support Governor Obiano, so that such support will be reciprocated in 2022 with the return of power to the people of Anambra South. He further said that the candidature of the trio of Tony Nwoye, Oseloka Obaze and Osita Chidoka represents injustice that must be rejected on November 18th because injustice to one is injustice to all.

He also said that the people of Anambra State can never sacrifice Governor Obiano as their best choice for those that does not have their interest at heart and expressed optimism that they will vote en-mass for Governor Obiano to continue delivering dividends of good governance in the State.

He lampooned Mr Peter Obiano for playing God by asserting that he will fight and win Anambra election for PDP, saying that the statement credited to Peter Obi is a proof of the general belief of the people of the State that his support for Oseloka Obaze is fueled by his desire to impose himself on the people of the State as a political godfather hence the reason the people of the State are resisting his devilish desire.

Obigwe also said that assertion by Oseloka Obaze that if he wins the November 18th election that he will return Mr Peter Obi ANIDS programme to the State portrayed him as a political dead wood that exhausted his ideas during the administration of Mr Peter Obi, his political godfather and as somebody that is bereft anything good to offer the people of the State.

He advised the people of the State to return Governor Obiano to office because with his glaring good works in the State, the Governor deserves to be returned for a 2nd term.