19 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bisola, #BBNaija Contestant Joins Buhari 72nd UNGA

Photo: Bisola/Instagram
Bisola.

Bisola Aiyeola, first runner-up #BBNaija reality TV show, will be attending the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York as a ONE ambassador.

One Campaign initiative aims to increase the access to and quality of education for girls in Nigeria, with an emphasis on girls in Northern Nigeria.

Bisola, during #BBNaija show, won ONE's 'Back to School' presentation task, where she called on Nigerian lawmakers to prioritise girls' education.

The housemates were asked to put together a presentation based on the information and statistics about girls' education in Nigeria from ONE's Poverty is Sexist policy report.

They highlighted the barriers to girls' education in Nigeria and presented possible solutions to ensuring every girl in Nigeria completes primary and secondary school, but Bisola's was particularly compelling.

ONE's #GirlsCount campaign focuses on the importance of girls' education, recognising that globally, 130 million girls are out of school, with 51 million of them in Africa.

It also said that at least, 10.5 million of such girls resided in Nigeria alone.

"Because poverty is sexist, it disproportionately affects women and girls.

Nigerian girls' participation rate in education remains lower than boys' across all levels of education, particularly at senior secondary level.

In primary school, 31% of Nigerian girls are out of school compared to 27% of boys.

It would be recalled that ONE's Nigeria Director Serah Makka was very pleased with Bisola coming out tops in the task.

She said: "we are proud to have Bisola; her presentation was very moving as she highlighted the status of girls education.

"ONE looks forward to working with her as we take our Campaign to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week."

Waka explained that during the UN General Assembly, African leaders, including Nigeria would be asked to make education work for every girl by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Other ambassadors for the ONE #GirlsCount campaign includes Omotola Jalade Ekeinde,Nigerian singer Waje and South Africa's Bonang Matheba.(NAN)

