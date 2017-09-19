Nigeria: The Kings of Baby Mamas

The ever trending baby mama culture in the Nigerian entertainment industry today seems to have come to stay. The escape from marital commitments to focus on raising a child has made many followed this trend. And while some have chosen to stick with just one baby mama, others have gone the extra mile to have more children from different women. Here is a quick peek into these celebrities with more than one fruit from different trees:

Flavour

Golibe crooner, Flavour N'abania has two lovely children from two Nigerian beauty queens. The singer welcomed his first daughter with beauty queen Sandra Okagbue in September 2014 and another the following year from MBGN queen, Anna Banner. Flavour however, has revealed that "marriage is a huge distraction" to his career and this has left tongues wagging and questions in the minds of many on whether or not more baby mamas are underway.

9ice

Next on this list is the Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Youths, 9ice. The singer has four children from three different women. The CEO of Alapomeji Records had his first son in 2008 while he was still married to his ex-wife, Toni Payne. He then welcomed a set of twin girls from his ex-girlfriend, Victoria 'Vicky' Godis who resides in Abuja and then had his fourth and currently last child in 2014 with Olasunkanmi Ajala. 9ice is yet to marry any of his baby mamas but currently lives with Ajala and has plans for her to be his last. Is this really true?

JJC

JJC Skillz is another hard-to-believe baby daddy. The rapper has three grown up kids from three different baby mamas. This is so because he didn't marry any of them. His wife and heartthrob, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa however, has over the weeks been seen at events with a baby bump, which signifies that baby number four, is on the way. Is this going to be the end of the road of baby mama adventure for JJC or should we keep our fingers crossed?

Wizkid

CEO of StarBoy Records, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is definitely a double baby daddy. The singer has two sons from two different baby mamas, Sola Ogudu and Binta Diallo respectively. Despite the fact that the singer is yet to acknowledge his second son, Binta has flooded social media with photos of her child saying he is Wizkid's. The Jaiye Jaiye crooner however accepted the paternity of his first child, Boluwatife Balogun.

Obafemi Martins

Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins is a proud dad of three boys: Tyler, Kendrick and Kelvin Martins, from three different women and he's yet to marry any of them. The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC player had his last son with Balotelli's sister, Abigail Barwuah who currently lives with him.

OritseFemi

Oritsefemi is another proud dad of three girls from three different women. The singer had earlier said that he had no plans to marry any of his baby mamas. This, according to him is because his fiancée (now wife), Nabila Fash is the woman of his dreams.

Pasuma

Wow! 49 year old Oganla of Fuji, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has been linked with several women and he's said to have up to twelve children from five different women that includes Nollywood actresses and socialites. And guess what? He is yet to officially tie the knot with any woman.

IK Ogbonna

Actor, IK Ogbonna is also on the train of celebrities with multiple baby mamas. He has a lovely daughter with another woman and has also welcomed a son with his wife, Sophia Morales. The actor says his wife also loves his daughter very much and doesn't think he's going to have any complications with that.

2Face Idibia

Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba has been tagged by comedians as the "father of many nations". The Benue-born musician has seven children from three different women. Although he is now legally married to his long time girlfriend and one-time baby mama, Annie Macaulay, the fact that he has three children with Pero Adeniyi and two others with Sumbo Ajaba cannot be disputed. Annie added another beautiful girl to the family after her wedding with 2Baba.

Segun Arinze

Veteran actor, Segun Arinze is not just good at acting but is also good at having fruits from different trees. He has six children from four baby mamas. He has a teenage daughter with his ex-wife, two others from two unidentified baby mamas and three children with his current wife, Julie.

Wasiu Ayinde Adewale

The last but definitely not the least on this list is fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall. He is fondly referred to as the 'father of many generations' as the musician can boast of 39 children from three wives and several concubines. Bravo!