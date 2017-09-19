Photo: IRIN

(File photo).

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Friday received a gift of 500 three wheeler motorcycles, each with a trailer, donated by the Chinese Africa Great Wall Mining Development Company.

The gift results from a memorandum of understanding signed between Frelimo and the mining company in 2016. Each of the motorcycles costs about 50,000 meticais (820 US dollars at current exchange rates), and each trailer can carry about 300 kilos. The vehicles were assembled in Mozambique.

At the ceremony President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity as President of Frelimo, said the vehicles will be extremely useful to implement the party's plans for governance, and in the forthcoming municipal elections (in 2018), and general elections (in 2019).

He stressed that the Party must make optimum use of the motorcycles and ensure that they are properly maintained and conserved.

Nyusi said that collaboration with the company dates back to the Frelimo National Cadres Conference, held in October 2016, when Nyusi received the company's Chairperson, Wu Tao.

“We took the opportunity of that occasion to exchange impression about various matters, and the experience they have for making projects viable”, said Nyusi. He added that the motorcycles would contribute to making Frelimo sustainable.

Wu said the motorcycles and their trailers should assist in the transport of small cargoes in the interior of Mozambique's rural districts, and would be useful in agricultural marketing. “We will continue supporting the development of Mozambican communities and also party activities”, he added.

The Great Wall Mining Company is part of the Jinan Yuxiao Group, and set up its first Mozambican operations in Quelimane, capital of the central provbince of Zambezia, in 2007. It is mining and processing heavy mineral sands in the Zambezia districts of Nicoadala, Inhassunge and Chinde.