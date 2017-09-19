South Africa: Northern Cape Government Commemorates Heritage Month, 28 Sept

press release

The Northern Cape Provincial Government is set to commemorate the 2017 Provincial Heritage Day by unveiling a monument in honour of Kgosi Galeshewe, Kgosi Luka Jantjie and Kgosi Toto on Thursday, 28 September 2017. The monument will be erected at Kuruman's tourism attraction site, the First Eye in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District. It will be commemorated under the theme: "The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating Our Liberation Heritage and Democracy". Premier Sylvia Lucas is scheduled to address the event.

During the month South Africans are encouraged to come together to share, celebrate and showcase their cultural heritage. Government will use National Heritage Month and the promotion of cultural institutions as a vehicle for nation building, social cohesion, national reconciliation, moral regeneration, economic and social development. It is also a platform for communities to showcase different aspects of South Africa's diverse heritage. South Africans are encouraged to take pride in the country's cultural institutions and play an active role in affirming, promoting and preserving it.

The unveiling of the monument will be preceded by cleansing of the Langeberg Rebellion on Tuesday, 19 September 2017. The cleansing ceremony will take place at Magwagwe Village in Kuruman. The Department will also showcase an exhibition on the 120th anniversary of the Langeberg Rebellion of 1896/7 at the Batlharos Tribal Office. The Langeberg Rebellion of Resistance also known as Ntwa ya Bana ba Mokgothu is one of several important African uprisings that occurred in the Southern sub-continent during the last quarter of the nineteenth century.

Heritage month kicked off in the Province with the annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards which was held on the 15 September 2017. The main aim of the awards was to thank the practitioners who contributed to the preservation, protection and promotion of African heritage. The Golden Shield Heritage Awards also seeks to celebrate excellence specifically in the heritage sector. It was also preceded by a cultural and heritage march through the streets of Kimberley on the 13 September 2017.

Issued by: Northern Cape Sport, Arts and Culture