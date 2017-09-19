19 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Arrived Al-Genaina

Al-Genaina — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir arrived in Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State , Tuesday, on a two-day visit during which he will inaugurate a number of service utilities and attend closing activities of Al-Genaina as Capital of Sudanese Culture Project.

He was received at Al-Genaina Airport by Governor of West Drafur State, Fadul-Akmula Al-Haga, Governor of Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad, Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb HASSAN Bedwai , Sultan of Chadian region of Wedai, President of Hilal Club, Ashraf Al-Kardinal , member sof government of West Darfur Stater , and official and popular leaders and dignitaries of the State community.

President will launch during the visit the ' Educational Leap' project set to build educational infrastructures in West Darfur by erecting and rehabilitating schools.

He will aslo inaugurate some three bridges , Health Framework Academy and projects of Al-Genaina as Capital of Sudanese Culture, namely the main library , cultural complex and Sultan Abdul-Rahman Bahar-Eddin museum.

