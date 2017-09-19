Sudan: President of the Republic Inaugurates Projects of Al-Genaina As Capital of Sudanese Culture

Al-Genaina — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir launched at Al-Genaina, capital of West Darfur State , the " Major Educational Leap" set to build and rehabilitate a number of basic and secondary schools besides providing localities with school texts and seating with cost stands at SDG37m.
The President also inaugurated three bridges inside Al-Genaina town with cost of SDG 97m , premises of Central Bank of Sudan , Al-Bashir Hall at Al-Genaina University , new premises of Zakat Chamber , Health Framework Academy and Al-Genaina as Capital of Sudanese Culture projects , namely the main library , cultural complex and Sultan Abdul-Rahman Bahar-Eddin museum.