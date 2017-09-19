South Africa: Outcomes of Denosa Northern Cape Student Movement PEC Meeting

press release

ON NURSING EDUCATION:

The PEC noted that students and educators at the Henrietta Stockdale Nursing College do not have a well-resourced library with current and sufficient literature and studying space to support their teaching and learning outcomes.

The simulations and skills laboratory are not sufficient and not updated with relevant equipment to prepare students thoroughly for the clinical environment. These resources are a right and not a privilege to all role players at the college.

There's a huge concern about the inconsistencies between the theoretical and clinical environment. The content provided to students in the classroom is not consistent with practices in the clinical area. Furthermore, nurse educators are not informed about the new policies and health programmes such as APH (Adult Primary Health), BANC+ etc. Students deserve properly designed learning programmes that are aligned to current policies and practices and inclusion of expects in order to ensure that newly-qualified nurses are fully capacitated to support the health outcomes without delay.

The department must give support development of in-service/skills developments trainings for nurse educators, preceptors and clinical supervisors on current and new health policies and programmes in the health system and to establish partnership with the trained experts.

The status of the student in the province is not yet declared, thus causing misinterpretation that students may be used as workforce. This hampers their development and learning gets neglected in the process.

The PEC resolves that PERSAL SYSTEM must be brought back as this will benefit them in terms of their socio- economic statuses.

The PEC also noted with concern that our institution (the college) seems to be relaxed on the issue of the new qualifications. One would ask: is our institution ready? In terms of infrastructure and staffing as most of the lecturers are only having a BSC degree in their possession, only few with Masters Qualifications.

ON ACCOMMODATION:

The province is still experiencing challenges regarding accommodation of student nurses. However, we acknowledge the effort made by the DOH for placing students in alternative temporary accommodation while the new nurses home is under construction, although in some other accommodation students are still having some problems, e.g. food, safety and transport.

HIGH FAILURE RATE:

The PEC noted with great concern that the OUTPUT within the institution is very poor, thus producing less expected professionals and the contributory factors thereof are the non-provision of books before academic year starts, lack of clinical support due to no clinical preceptors and no permanent accommodation that is conducive for learning.

We call upon the DOH to adhere to the Nursing Strategy of 2014/2015 under nursing education which talks of appointment of clinical preceptors for accompaniment. Books should be distributed before academic year starts.