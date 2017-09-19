19 September 2017

South Africa: Hawks Probe Corruption in Harry Gwala Municipality

The Hawks have launched investigations into several corruption cases in the Harry Gwala District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Almost 12 cases have been registered, with four of these still at enquiry stage, the Hawks said on Monday. Four cases are already in court, while investigations in another four cases have been completed and are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The bulk of the cases were registered this year, with only one in 2016. The alleged serious corruption cases include theft and fraud, maladministration, bribery and institutional corruption.

"The names of the affected municipalities that fall within the district municipality cannot be revealed due to the unpredictability of the area, as well to closely protect the potential witnesses, who form an integral part of the ongoing investigations," Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, said.

Matakata has vowed to fight corruption amid ongoing scandals involving senior officials in government and in the private sector. She said corruption is undermining the national security of South Africa.

"The Hawks have been given a mandate to seek and strike those who continue to enrich themselves illegally while the majority of people remain poor. I cannot allow that and I have instructed all our provincial heads to wake up to the reality that we need to act fast and with precision," said Matakata.

She has committed to work without fear or favour and "fight those who are corrupt". She has urged the judiciary to support government in prosecuting corrupt individuals.

