Kenya: Kerr Wary of Laxity as Gor March Towards League Title

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr believes the SportPesa Premier League title is now within his team's reach, but has warned his squad against complacency after they were held to a barren draw with Thika United at the weekend.

The Sunday disappointment meant that K'Ogalo have dropped four points to the relegation battling team this season, as they drew 1-1 in the first leg encounter played on May 21.

Despite the stumble at the bumpy Thika grounds, Gor appear to be running away with the league title having built up an enviable nine-point cushion over the chasing pack after 24 games.

If anyone is to reel K'Ogalo in, they need to capitalise on such occasions when momentum is halted, but Kerr's men are leading a charmed life at the top of the table and are beginning to approach the point where the rest will start to focus on finishing second.

"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel in some way, but I am not thinking about the title. Right now it's about winning games and getting to know the formation that works best for the team. I have only been here two months and it takes time to know these things.

"Such results are a reminder that it will not be an easy walk to the finish line, and I want to see more from Karin Nizigiyimana, I want to see more from Walusimbi and Meddie Kagere. They are international players," he said.

Gor's next assignment is a potentially bruising match against defending champions Tusker who are hungry for success having experienced a sharp dip in form in the second leg that has seen them drop from second to current eighth position on the SPL table.

Gor will, however, continue enjoying their wide advantage at the league's summit, as as all top five teams dropped points at the weekend.

Second placed Sofapaka picked goalless draw away with debutants Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos, while Ulinzi and Posta Rangers also self-destructed in Thika.

Meanwhile, Gor's cross town rivals AFC Leopards continue to struggle with consistency, and they dropped two crucial points at home against Kakamega Homeboyz.

It was the second consecutive disappointment for the Robert Matano coached team who also lost 1-0 to Sony Sugar on Wednesday.

They will get another opportunity to lift themselves off the bottom half of the table on Tuesday when they play hosts to Thika United in Afraha.

Of more importance to them however is their upcoming GOtv Shield semi-final match scheduled for this Saturday where they must beat Vihiga United in Mumias to further their dreams of winning at last one piece of silverware this season.