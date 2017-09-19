Kenya: Ex-Funyula MP Otuoma Joins DP Ruto's Camp

Deputy President William Ruto returned to Busia County Monday where he received former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma to the Jubilee team, as the party intensified campaigns in areas perceived to be Nasa strongholds ahead of the October 17 repeat presidential poll.

Hosting the DP and more than 1,000 Jubilee delegates at his home, he announced that he had decamped to Jubilee and he would support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The visit by Mr Ruto, who also addressed another delegation at the home of former Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba, comes a week after President Kenyatta received a delegation of politicians from Western region at State House.

MISTAKE

Mr Ruto also addressed residents of Bumula in Bungoma County during the homecoming of area MP Mwambu Mabonga.

Dr Otuoma, who vied for the governor seat as an independent candidate and lost to Mr Sospeter Ojaamong, criticised Nasa leader Raila Odinga and asked Busia people to ditch ODM.

"You cannot call yourself a national leader and behind closed doors you are dividing the same people supporting you," he said.

"Nasa did not want me. Raila will realise that he made a mistake by deciding to take sides in Busia governorship contest."

CIVIC EDUCATION

Dr Otuoma accused Mr Odinga of being self-centered and using those close to him to propagate his own agenda.

"We want to be in the government. We know we are going to surpass the 35,000 votes Jubilee got in Busia in last month's polls as our contribution to Uhuruto," he said.

Busia Elders Council said the decision to support Jubilee was arrived at unanimously following "wide consultation with the electorate on September 5, 2017".

In a memorandum read out by secretary George Wesonga, the elders promised to deliver 71 percent of the votes through rigorous civic education.

"We are determined to deliver over 100,000 votes to Uhuruto's basket in the repeat election slated for October 17. We also need to be pro-active and partners in the Jubilee government," Mr Wesonga said.

PRIORITIES

The elders requested the Jubilee administration to, among other things, develop Malaba dry port, Mulwanda border point, which was commissioned by former President Mwai Kibaki, upgrade Bumbe TTC to a national polytechnic, and give a charter to Alupe University College.

They also requested the government to open Busibwabo and Olepito sugar factories, and tarmac major roads in the county.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, National Assembly Chief Whip and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, Kimilili MP Didimus Wekesa and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

ELECTION

Others were former MPs Mary Emase (Teso South), Arthur Odera (Teso North), Chris Okemo (Nambale), Fred Gumo (Westlands) and Agricultural Finance Corporation managing director Lucas Meso.

The Deputy President accused the Nasa team of sowing seeds of division and hatred among Kenyans.

He noted that despite disagreeing with the Supreme Court ruling that nullified President Kenyatta's win in last month's General Election, they were ready for a repeat election set for October 17.

"Who is he (in reference to Mr Odinga) to stop Kenyans from voting. The right to vote by Kenyans is not negotiable," he said.

ROADS

At the same time, the DP said the government would complete the 120km Manyasi-Ruambwa-Port Victoria, Malaba-Moding-Lwakhakha and Malaba-Adunguso-Busia roads.

He added that upgrading of Matayos-Sio Port-Port Victoria road would start in the next six months.

"Sigiri and Mulwanda bridges are on our radar at cost of Sh400 million together with Mulwanda border post that will be constructed before the end of the year," he said.

Additional reporting by Titus Oteba