South Africa: DA Lay Charges to Start Process of Holding Mckinsey Accountable

press release

For too long, corruption has been allowed to run rife, in both the ANC government and in the private sector. It is ordinary South Africans who pay the price for this and it must be stopped.

That is why the DA has today laid charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion against global consultancy firm, McKinsey, in terms of Section 21 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

McKinsey allegedly ignored warnings from senior South African staff members, that the deals done with Trillian, Eskom and other Gupta-linked companies were not above board.

It appears that McKinsey wilfully ignored these warnings purely for the sake of profit as the Eskom-Trillian contract was far too lucrative for McKinsey to pass up.

By laying these charges, we have kicked off the process of ensuring that these allegations are first, fully investigated and second, that if there is a case to answer, that McKinsey is held accountable to the full extent of the law.

State Capture has crept into almost every corner of our country and we cannot allow it to continue with impunity. There must be consequences for selling off contracts, state institutions and even ministerial positions.

The DA will not stand by as people abuse their positions of power for their own selfish gain and to the detriment of South Africans.

5 YEARS LATER, WE'RE STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE

The Farlam Commission Report was released over 2 years ago, but nothing has been done since then to provide closure on the greatest tragedy of our young democracy.

Natasha Mazzone MP

DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises