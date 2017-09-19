Cameroon: UN Systems Reforms - Peace, Security Focus Attention

Cameroon yesterday in New York endorsed decisions at a high-level meeting ahead of today's official opening of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

Cameroon has joined other countries across the globe to endorse peace and security reforms piloted by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the optimal functioning of the entire systems of the United Nations. Taking part in the ongoing 72nd UN Ordinary General Assembly here in New York, President Paul Biya made Cameroon's position known through the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and the Minister, Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Martin Belinga Eboutou. The two Ministers, accompanying the Head of State in the New York conclave, represented him in a high-level meeting yesterday September 18, 2019 at the UN headquarters. "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security and Development," as yesterday's high-level conclave was christened, was to examine reforms on the UN Systems during which States equally took a political stance in support of the UN Secretary General's wide-ranging plans to give the organisation better output. The political stance, piloted by the US President Donald Trump, is to support Antonio Guterres in making concrete changes in the United Nations System to better align to work on humanitarian response, development and sustaining peace initiatives. In his speech during the meeting, Mr Trump urged the UN to focus more on people than bureaucracy. It is worth noting that the first managerial move Mr. Guterres took was reconfiguring his own office to place more emphasis on strategic integration and better coordination for efficient decision-making. He now needs available support to engage other reforms notably a review of the Peace and Security Architecture, the development and management systems, the counter-terrorism system, the least of which is not the UN response to sexual exploitation and abuses committed by its personnel likewise gender parity within the organisation. Cameroon's support for the reforms strengthens the bond existing between the country and the international organisation and between the two leaders. Already in March 2015 during his visit to Cameroon, Antonio Guterres, then United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, praised the country and leader for what he termed the enormous load Cameroon carried on behalf of humanity. He is quoted as saying that Cameroon is at the forefront of collective security of mankind and thus needed the support of all. A high-level forum on sexual exploitation and abuses took place yesterday afternoon here in New York. At press time, resolutions were yet to be arrived at. A dinner offered by the UN Partnership Department crowned the busy Monday. This morning, President Paul and accompanying delegation are expected to join other world leaders to officially flag off general debate with Heads of State, Government and delegations around the theme of the ongoing session, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet".