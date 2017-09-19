Cameroon: Becoming More Than Just an Asset

opinion

The growing interest in the ICT domain was noticed by the Head of State, Paul Biya who made available the necessary requirements for youths to keep abreast with modern technologies

The transformation of the National Advanced School of Posts and Telecommunications (NASPT) to the National Advanced School of Posts and Telecommunications and Information and Communication Technologies (NASPT-SUP'PTIC) was a strong message by the Head of State President Paul Biya. The number one Cameroonian who encouraged the specialised courses of ICT was out toarouse the interest of more youths inInformation and Communication Technology (ICT). In his speech to the youth on February 10, 2016 PaulBiya called on youths to tap from the many opportunities available in the ICT sector, in order to contribute to the economic development of the country. Calling youths the "Android Generation" and to give his vision for youths more impetus, 500,000 computers were promised to students of the public and privateinstitutions of higher learning. The construction of nine computer development centres, that is, one for each of the state universities and one for the Cameroon- Congo interstate university of Sangmelima was also announced. In line with the strategic plan for Digital Economy in Cameroon, the International Forum on Digital Economy was held in Yaounde from May 17-18, 2016with the participation of about 200 young entrepreneurs who came to showcase their talents in the ICTs. One of the aim of the forum was to favour partnerships between institutions, Cameroon project holders, North American companies and national investors.These partnerships would help increase the GDP from 5% in 2016 to 10% in 2020, create direct jobs from 10,000 in 2016 to 50,000 by 2020 and increase taxes from CFAF 136 billion in 2016 to CFAF 300 billion in 2020. The promotion of Cameroon's digital economy has permitted talented ICT inventors like Arthur Zang (Cardiopad), Alain Nteff (Gifted Mom) to gain international recognition. Tenentrepreneurs recently returned to Cameroon afterone week training on ICT's sponsored by a Chinese power house in Shenzhen. Technology, especially the internet, has made the world to "become a global village". This innovative style of communication has set the pace for a form of "business communication" which is now practically inevitable.