South Africa: Bobani - Urgent Application Dismissed With Costs

The Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth has dismissed the urgent application of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and axed deputy mayor, Mongameli Bobani, to have the vote of no confidence set aside.

The application, which lists 132 respondents, including the other 119 councillors of the municipality, as well as the speaker of the municipality, the city manager, and each political party that has representation on the council in Mandela Bay, was heard by Judge Dayalin Chetty, in front of a packed motion court on Tuesday.

Chetty raised concerns that the founding affidavit submitted by Bobani had only been placed before him at 9am.

Chetty said he was not prepared to discuss the merits of the case, but was prepared to hear the arguments relating to urgency.

After a brief adjournment, Advocate Willie Vermeulen SC, for the UDM and Bobani, argued that the matter was urgent on the basis that the municipality was planning to fill the position of Deputy Mayor on the September 21, and that the matter was in the public interest.

Advocate Steven Budlender, representing the municipality and the speaker, Jonathan Lawack, argued that the matter was not urgent, as even if the position was filled, should the court find in favour of Bobani at a later stage, he would still be entitled to be reappointed.

Budlender also said the reputational damage done would not be redressed by an interim court order.

Advocate Janice Bleazard, for the Democratic Alliance (DA), argued that the nature of the urgent application resulted in prejudice for her clients, as they did not have time to fully respond to the founding affidavits.

Chetty then ruled that the matter was not urgent, and struck the matter off the roll, with costs.

The application will now have to be refiled.

