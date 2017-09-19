Malawi: Much Anticipation for Suffix Debut Album

Social media was awash with comments and speculations responding to "They tryanna push my first album, I tell them just wait for it" Facebook post by Award winning Holy Hip Hop artist Suffix.

The post got more than 1.5K likes and some comments, showing that people are hungry and really anticipating for an album.

However, the rapper is still mum on releasing his debut album despite having a hit track "Koka" featuring Faith Mussa and Tim (FKA THUGGA of Zone Fam from Zambia).

"Recently I have just dropped "Koka" which was a strive for unity and love despite our differences in the music industry (Gospel to be specific).

"As for an album, I can't say much. But, I'm always working on something. People should just be on the lookout.

"Music is a journey and a therapy for most. I do music to conversate with not only those people that I know but also people that I might not have a chance to meet up with in life. So in order to be in that zone one needs to focus and take time to create something timeless," he explained in an interview.

Suffix was nominated for the African Gospel Music & Media Awards 2017 in two different categories. Afro Rap Artiste of Excellence and Music Video of the year (Mkazi wa Kumwamba) and he brought home "Music Video of Excellence" Award.

Suffix's last project was Dethrone EP which was released last year in October.