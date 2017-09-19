19 September 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Senegal: Activists in Dakar Demand End to Colonial-era Currency

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: sudonline
CFA bank notes.
By Sofia Christensen

Protesters gathered in several West African capitals Saturday to demand their countries abandon the CFA franc in favor of a common African currency. Passions over the issue have been reignited since Senegal arrested and expelled an activist for burning a CFA bill at a rally last month.

The PanAfrican Emergencies group called for the protest. Senegal recently expelled the movement's founder, French-Beninese activist Kemi Seba, after he burned a 5,000 CFA note during a rally in Dakar in August.

France created the CFA in the 1940s for its African colonies. The CFA is pegged to the euro and guaranteed by national currency reserves deposited with the French treasury. Senegal is one of 14 countries in West and Central Africa's two monetary unions still using the CFA.

At Dakar's bustling Marche Tilene, many traders are interested in the debate, though the arguments remain more emotional than economic.

"It is not an African currency, so we consider it a Nazi currency imposed by our colonizer," said trader Adama Badiane.

More on This

Shop owner Mariama Seydi also favors a new currency.

"I would like Senegal to have its own currency," she said. "In the same way as we used to talk about the French franc, I would like us to say the Senegalese franc."

Moudou Gaye, the head of Marche Tilene, agrees.

"We are Africans. We need to get organized and mobilized for a single currency," Gaye said.

Advocates of the CFA say it has prevented inflation and instability. They point to the experiences of neighbors like Guinea and Nigeria as cautionary tales of going it alone. But critics argue the currency is too strong and stifles economic growth. Regional trade has expanded outside the eurozone to partners like China and the United States.

"When you have a currency fixed to a strong currency like the euro, it is easy to import. But when you want to export, your products cannot compete with other foreign countries," said Ndongo Samab Sylla, an economist at Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.

Countries using the CFA are free to abandon it, but none of the 14 governments has announced any such intention. And for onlookers at this latest anti-CFA protest, this may be for the best.

"I do not blame them. Everyone has their way of thinking. But we will go nowhere if Senegal creates its own currency and leaves the CFA," said Ahmadou Bamba Badiane, while watching the protest.

For now, the debate continues. But in the past year, the presidents of Senegal and Ivory Coast have publicly reaffirmed their support for the CFA, making it unlikely it will disappear any time soon.

More on This

Dakar Deports Activist For Burning Franc CFA

A pan-African activist campaigning for an end to the use of the French-backed Franc CFA has been thrown out of Senegal.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.