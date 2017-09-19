Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz Admits to Cheating and Fathering Model's Child

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has confirmed cheating on his wife, Ugandan Socialite Zari Hassan and fathering a son with model Hamisa Mobetto.

Diamond and Hamissa had previously repeatedly denied being in a intimate relationship, though they appeared in intimate scenes in the video of his hit Salome .

However, the singer confirmed on Tuesday in an interview with Clouds FM to being involved with Hamissa when his marriage was on the rocks.

“Baada ya kuachana wakati, mimi nikaendelea na maisha yangu na mpaka naanzisha mahusiano yangu na Zari. Shetani akanipitia na Tukaanza tena kuwa na mawasiliano ya kimahaba mpaka pale Hamisa Mobetto alipopata ujauzito, ” said Diamond.

“Nilimuambia mimi ni Baba mwenye familia yangu. Inabidi jambo hili libaki kati yangu mimi na wewe. Sikupenda kuikana Mimba, ni damu yangu na kila siku iendayo kwa Mungu nilikuwa nampatia matumizi.”

SUPPORTED FINANCIALLY

Diamond added that he supported the model financially throughout her pregnancy by buying her a car and giving her a weekly allowance of 500,000 Tanzanian shillings.

Kabla hajajifungua mimi nilimnunulia Rav 4 mpya kabisa sikupenda ateseke na mtoto. Na nilikuwa nampa pesa ya matumizi ya kiasi cha shilingi laki 5 kila wiki.

He explained the reason for not coming out earlier to declare himself the father of the child as based on his desire to protect his wife Zari (whom they share two children) from attacks in social media.

Niliporudi kutoka Uingereza nilienda kumuona mwanangu na nikakaa nae sana. Hakuna wakati wowote ambao nilitengeneza mazingira ya kumkataa mtoto. Nashangaa kuona kwenye mitandao wanasema nimemkataa mtoto. Nilichokuwa sitaki ni kuhakikisha mwanamke wangu Zari hatukanwi kwakuwa hana kosa lolote.

Diamond also took the opportunity to ask for forgiveness from his wife who is living in South Africa.

TELL-TALE SIGNS

Tell-tale signs that Diamond was having an affair with Hamissa emerged after the model added Diamond ' s surname on her baby ' s Instagram account.

Before his confession, pictures emerged on social media of Diamond and Hamissa in bed.

In the pictures, Diamond is asleep with his hand thrown over Hamisa’s chest while she lies on her back.