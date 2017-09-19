19 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Poachers Denied Bail in Zambezi

By Lugeretzia Kooper

The Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday denied bail to four men found in possession of eight elephant tusks, a firearm without a licence and entering Namibia at an undesignated point of entry.

The four men - Sydney Malosi (29), Joseph Muyanbango (45), Rubata Mungawi (28) and Zambian national Kamiru Musehi (28) - were arrested last Thursday at Kongola.

They allegedly killed four elephants in Botswana and removed their tusks. The case was postponed to 23 November for further investigations and to allow the suspects to apply for legal aid.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku told The Namibian yesterday that the arrest followed a tip-off from an informant.

