19 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Parents, Students Hail ASUU for Calling Off Strike

Photo: Vanguard
ASUU VS Govt.

University students have expressed happiness over the decision by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike.

Some of the students told newsmen in Kano on Tuesday that they were happy to hear that the union had called off the five-week old strike.

Al'Amin Lawal, a 200 level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said he was short of words to express his happiness over the new development.

"I cannot express my joy since I heard that ASUU had called off the strike because I was about to finish my semester examination when the lecturers commenced the strike," he said.

He commended the union for the decision, saying it would enable them complete their examinations and move to the next level.

Musa Bala, a 300 level student of Bayero University Kano, described ASUU decision as a welcome development, as students would now resume normal academic activities.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to keep to the agreements reached between it and the lecturers in order not to disrupt academic activities in the universities in future.

"The Federal Government should try as much as possible to keep to the promises made to the lecturers as that will go along way in ensuring uninterrupted academic activities in our universities," Bala said.

Similarly, most of the parents who spoke to newsmen on the issue expressed gratitude to Allah for making it possible for the government and lecturers to reach an agreement on the strike.

They, however, advised the lecturers to always go for dialogue in resolving dispute rather than resorting to total strike.

Newsmen report that the ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, on Monday in Minna directed all university lecturers to resume work this Tuesday.

NAN

