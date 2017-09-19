Malawi Queens will have the valuable presence of netball export Mwai Kumwenda in the Fast5 World Netball Series next month after her Australian netball club Melbourne Vixens has allowed her to feature for the national team during the tourney.

The lanky goal-shooter was doubtful for Malawi Queens because her club was reluctant to release her for fear of injuries.

However, the netball player has confirmed that her club has allowed her to play for Malawi Queens during the Fast5 series following discussions they had with her manager Warren Greg.

"I am delighted that that the club has given me the go-ahead to play for Malawi Queens," she said.

Kumwenda said her club will need a "formal communication" from Netball Association of Malawi when selected for national duties.

Meanwhile, Kumwenda said she has "stepped up" daily training scheduled in readiness for the series.

The player is currently in Malawi on holiday.

She will also be available for Malawi Queens as they w will renew their rivalry with Engkand this November in a three-match Vitality Netball International Series as preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.