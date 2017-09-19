18 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Adjorns Ex-Governor Jolly Nyame's Trial to September 20

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gudu, Abuja, on Monday adjourned the trial of former Taraba state Governor Jolly Nyame due to his ill-health.

Nyame is facing trial for alleged misappropriation of Taraba funds to the tune of N1.64 billion during his tenure as the governor.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nyame's counsel, Mr Hassan Fajimite, told the court that Nyame was absent due to ill-health.

He said that the ex-governor went to see his doctor.

"I regret to inform your lordship that we got a phone call from one of his aides, Mr William, about his ill-health," Fajimite said.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case until Tuesday but counsel to the EFCC, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, submitted that Sept. 20 would be convenient for the prosecution.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko adjourned the case until Sept.20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nyame was led in evidence by Fajitime on July 3.

Nyame's continuation of evidence and cross- examination slated for July 4 was stalled as Jacobs was absent in court.

