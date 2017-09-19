East Africa: Economic Integration Easing Horn's Political Volatility

The seemingly inexorable political volatility of the Horn, a region best known for recurring inter-state and intra-state conflicts, is changing for the better as a result of regional economic integration initiatives.

Experts who closely follow East Africa's geopolitical development argue that political volatility will soon cease to be the order of the day in the Horn of Africa, as nations are now realizing that no single state could survive on its own in the rapidly globalizing world.

Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University's Institute of Peace and Security Studies (IPSS), tells The Ethiopian Herald that, regional economic integration and peace and security are highly intertwined. "Trade and infrastructural inter-connectivity among the nations of the Horn are helping to unleash economic potentials, for instance in boosting livestock trade, and enhancing natural resource utilization, energy supplies and port facilities."

Such economic integration in the region, he adds, would significantly facilitate wealth redistribution to the region's most disadvantaged population, who are actually the majority.

Off late, says Dr. Mesfin, the trend in the Horn is changing from political volatility to economic interdependence. Now, rising Asian and Middle East economies such as India, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have demonstrated keen interest to take part in the region's trade and other economic activities because of the rapid economic development witnessed.

By far, states like Ethiopia have experienced relative peace and stability in the past decade despite the occasional unrests in some parts of the country, says Dr. Mesfin adding, the same is true for Kenya and Djibouti. "In fact, elections, praised as peaceful and fair by international independent observers, have been conducted in the region, Kenya and Somalia being the most recent examples. This progress in the political arena is attributable to ongoing economic integration," he reiterates.

Alas, there are also challenges in the midst of the integration effort according to Dr. Mesfin, such as radicalization, violent extremist tendencies, and protracted conflicts in some states of the region like Somalia and South Sudan.

Ethiopia's role has been central in the region's peace, stability and economic integration and Dr. Mesfin explains the effort of the country in three dimensions.

"Firstly, Ethiopia is a highly populated and diversified nation that is well acquainted to the maintenance of peace. Second, the nation is able to maintain its economic achievements through regional economic integration, trade, energy export, infrastructural connectivity and many more. Last but not least, the nation is a prominent player in IGAD, spearheading regional integration and peace", argues Dr. Mesfin.

The centrality of Ethiopia to the region is well established in both "physical and metaphorical terms", as some prefer to describe it. Ethiopia has been extensively dealing with regional stability, mega investment in infrastructures like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and expanding railway networks to overcome landlockedness.

Accordingly, nation has already begun supplying neighboring countries with hydroelectric power. Ethiopia is already producing more than 2000 MW of electricity. Once the ongoing projects are completed, this capacity will increase to 10,000 MW in the coming few years.

This development comes at a time when the ever rising economic interdependence in the region may be slowly altering the interests and incentives for conflict. By adapting to these changing interests and incentives, IGAD might be able to play a supportive role in promoting regional peace and prosperity. Dr. Mesfin also highlights the instrumental role of IGAD in formulating policies and strategies to facilitate the integration process.

Economic integration is an important factor to bring peace in an area where lots of similarities exist, Inter-Parliamentary Union - Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IPU-IGAD) Secretary General Mohamed Adam Mohamed Ismail says. "As the people of this region have a lot in common than the Europeans who have established the EU, we hope the IGAD region will do the same with political determination" insists Mohamed.

Mohamed further says "Ethiopia has a leading role in integrating the region and one can point to the highway, railway and power links between Addis Ababa and neighboring capitals. All these efforts will at the end lead to stability, security and successful integration."

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who recently gave a lecture in Khartoum, Sudan on the possibility of forming an "Economic Community" in the Horn said it was imperative for the countries of the Horn of Africa to work together to put an end to conflicts and civil strives and reflect a positive image about the countries of the region.

In his lecture, the Premier also reaffirmed the importance of establishing an economic community of the Horn of African comprising the Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia, which basically are endowed with human capital, natural resources and sea access.

"When combined with political cooperation and diplomacy, economic integration would bring about peace and stability," Michelle Mendi Muita, Advisor for Communication and Research at IPSS tells the Herald. "However, it is difficult to separate economic and political factors."

"In East Africa for example, political issues such as disputed elections and fallouts between political rivals can bring the economy to a near standstill. Efforts to build economic ties are further impeded when conflicts cross borders and cause displacement and security concerns", she adds.

She also raises her concerns over the fact that regional institutions such as IGAD and EAC (East African Community) have standing responsibility to push leaders towards conflict resolution. Unfortunately, their efforts have not been realized. "This is worrying because if adequate political intent is not mobilized, the credibility of these institutions will continue to be jeopardized," she speculates.

Peace building and economic integration at regional level are long-term and sweating processes while at the same time, both need to develop together. No single state or regional institution can take full responsibility for the aspired integration and peaceful coexistence. It requires continuous bilateral and multilateral processes leading to economic interdependence so that the aspired peaceful economic community would certainly be a reality.