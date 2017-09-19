Ministry of Local government and Rural Development has asked Chief Mbelwa of Mzimba to help resolve the Zulu chieftainship wrangle in Mchinji saying it was not good for development.

Nankhumwa made the request at Mponela 2 primary school ground in Dowa Sunday, when he installed Isaac Brighton Chakhadza Jere to Traditional Authority (TA) Mponela.

He said the Ngoni chieftainship succession has straight forward procedures and wondered why sometimes, some people find it difficult to respect what their culture dictates.

"If there is a culture that makes us proud when it comes to chieftainship succession, it is the Ngoni. They follow clear procedures on succession and we have had very few cases where there have been problems. But I would like to ask you Inkosi Mabulabo, who has represented Chief Mbelwa to take this message to him, that he should help resolve the Zulu chieftainship in Mchinji," the Minister pointed out.

Nankhumwa advised the newly elevated chief to be exemplary in his conduct and treat his subjects fairly.

He said chiefs are chosen by people themselves, following their culture's succession laws, but said government expects every traditional leader to work with it, saying this was important for the development of their areas.

The Minister called upon the new chief to avoid getting involved in corrupt practices warning that government will not tolerate such behavior.

"You know, under MASAF 4, government has enabled needy people to work and get K600 each per day, for 14 days. But there are some chiefs who, when told to register 70 people for the project, only registers 20 so that money meant for the remaining people should go into their pocket. I would like to warn those who do this that we will not let you go scot-free," Nankhumwa said.

Inkosi Msakambewa thanked the current leadership for doing well in respecting cultural dictates when installing and promoting traditional leaders.

He bemoaned incidents where some people want to become chiefs although they are not entitled, saying the behavior was delaying development as chiefs are supposed to spearhead development in their areas.

Inkosi Mabulabo, who represented Inkosi Ya Makosi Mbelwa of Mzimba, asked people to respect the new chief saying in the Ngoni culture, the first born son succeeds his father and that is what had been followed in the choice of Mponela.

Before Nankhumwa installed the new chief, District Commissioner (DC) for Dowa Fanny Msimuko invoked the Act on the installation of chiefs which gives the state president powers to, promote or remove chiefs from their position, among other provisions.

Isaac Brighton Chakhaza Jere who becomes the sixth Traditional Authority Mponela, descended from Gwaza Jere who came to Malawi from South Africa through Tanzania under Zwangendawa and settled in Dowa.

Gwaza Jere is now called Msakambewa, according to one of the family members Bernard Kwambela.