18 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lasu Extends Online Admission Screening Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani

Lagos — The Lagos State University Management has approved one-week extension of the 2017/2018 Online admission screening exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ag. head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya.

The statement reads, "By this extension, the closing date for the Lagos State University 2017/2018 Online Admission Screening Exercise is now Friday, 22nd September, 2017, as against Friday 15th September, 2017, initially announced.

"Prospective Candidates who are yet to register/complete their registration are advised to take advantage of the one-week extension as no further extension will be granted."

It would be recalled that lecturers of higher institutions of learning are on strike and as a result of this many of the universities shifted date for their post UTME.

Nigeria

18 Terrorists Killed As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Sambisa Forest

Troops of 26 and 28 Task Force Brigades repelled an early morning daring attack by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.