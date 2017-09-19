Nigeria: Lasu Extends Online Admission Screening Exercise

Lagos — The Lagos State University Management has approved one-week extension of the 2017/2018 Online admission screening exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ag. head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya.

The statement reads, "By this extension, the closing date for the Lagos State University 2017/2018 Online Admission Screening Exercise is now Friday, 22nd September, 2017, as against Friday 15th September, 2017, initially announced.

"Prospective Candidates who are yet to register/complete their registration are advised to take advantage of the one-week extension as no further extension will be granted."

It would be recalled that lecturers of higher institutions of learning are on strike and as a result of this many of the universities shifted date for their post UTME.