Zambia: Kabwe Youth Side Promoted

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy became the first FAZ Division-One side in the 2017 season to win promotion to the MTN-FAZ Super Division, and that coming with five games to spare.

This walkover win took Kabwe Youth to an unassailable 61 points and was helped by their closest pursuers and town rivals Prison Leopards suffering a 1-0 shock away loss to relegation fearing Fringilla.

Prison, on 45 points, have five games to end the season also handed their rivals a maiden showing in Zambia's top flight division next year.

Club proprietor Evans Mutangama described the promotion as a fairy-tale considering they joined the FAZ structure just more than three years ago.

Mutangama said determination, focus and hard work had paid off especially that the oldest player in the team was just 23 years.

"Well, I am very excited with our promotion. This is no mean achievement considering the team started playing organised football in 2013. We are now going to review a few things like the policy of allowing any player above 23 to leave. We shall also no longer be an academy" he said.

Other games in Zone-Three saw third placed Malalo Police seeing-off Tazara Express 2-0 while Mpulungu Harbour defeated Kasama United Youth Academy 3-1 and then Mkushi Millers having a 3-0 win over Northedge, who got demoted.

Kasama Young Fighters silenced Tazara Rangers with 2-1 beating with the same score line recorded by Chindwin Sentries and Mpande Youth Academy when beating Isoka Young Stars and Intersport respectively.

Happy Hearts 4-3 Assembly

In Zone-One, runaway leaders National Assembly will have to keep the champagne iced for one more week, at least, after Happy Hearts Academy dampened their promotion party with an odd goal in seven.

A brace from Robin Miyanda and a goal each from Tawanda Pwaka and Godfrey Mashata gave Happy Hearts the win while Assembly netted via a Dampan Lungu double and the other from Peter Mwangani.

This defeat, only their second this season, means Assembly remain on 63 points and will need a win to get to an unassailable 66 points after seeing Lusaka City Council (LCC) beat Police College 1-0 with the goal from George Mubita cutting the gap to 14 points.

Third placed Young Green Buffaloes fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Katete Rangers while fourth places Wonderful drew 1-1 away to Paramilitary with Lundazi United getting a 3-0 walkover win against Kafue Celtic.

Lusaka Tigers thrashed Nampundwe 4-1 while their township rivals Matero United were beaten 1-0 at home by Petauke United with Zesco's Malaiti Rangers playing out a 1-1 draw against Riflemen.

Gomes 1-2 Kitwe Utd

KITWE United kept their nose in front as all thee title chasing Zone-Two sides won their games.

In a game played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Kitwe went ahead through an Emmanuel Chabula goal that was cancelled out by George Chisala with Holy Songwe securing all three points late on to move to 50 points.

This keeps them one point better than Kansanshi Dynamos, who thumped Zesco Luapula 3-0, and three off third placed Indeni who beat visiting FQM Operation 2-0 courtesy of late goals from Djunese Kanda, his 16th of the season and Cephas Handavu.

FQM Roads stayed fourth after drawing 2-2 away to Kalulushi Modern Stars with ZNS Lwamfumu playing out a barren draw against bottom Chingola Police Blue Stars and Chambishi losing 3-0 to Roan United.

Geokas Curve humbled Copperbelt Buffaloes 2-1 and Mufulira Blackpool inflicting 1-0 defeat on Ndola United.

Zesco Vic-Falls 1-0 Sinazonwe

In Zone-Four, Zesco Victoria Falls fought tooth and nail to defeat Sinazongwe United and move to 45 points, which is within two points of leaders New Monze Swallows who got humbled 2-0 by third placed Young Green Eagles, now also on 45 points.

Fourth placed Mumbwa Medics got a narrow 1-0 win off Kascol Rangers to have 43 points, one better than Zesco Shockers who also took a similar win off Zamcoal Diggers with the same win picked up by Livingstone Pirates and Kalomo Jetters when defeating Yeta and Limulunga Royals respectively.

Mazabuka United was awarded a 3-0 over Senanga Warriors while the game between Chikuni Cooperatives and Luena Buffaloes was postponed.