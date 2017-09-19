19 September 2017

Malawi: Luchenza to Have New Bus Depot

By Daniel Kasondo

Luchenza municipality will by December 2017, have a magnificent bus depot which will see quality of transport life for commuters between Limbe, Thyolo and Mulanje improved.

Luchenza Municipality, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Jimusole, said people were facing a lot of problems in the municipality when it came to boarding buses, as the town had no proper facilities.

"People and goods were soaked with rains as they waited for buses. This will no longer be the case. The depot will have all necessary facilities like toilets and others for passengers' convenience." Said Jimusole.

The CEO added apart from adding beauty to the municipality, the new bus depot will also increase revenue for the municipality through depot fees from buses.

A min bus driver, Foster Kalindawalo, who operates between Luchenza and Limbe said the depot would help in their business as they would find people at one place, other than moving up and down hunting for passengers which he said was illegal and fuel consuming.

"We are very proud of this development as it will boost our business," he said.

The Luchenza bus depot will cost the municipality about K200 million and is expected to be operational by December this year.

