Lesotho: Tau Upbeat On India Pageant Prospects

The reigning Face of Lesotho, Michelle Tau, is confident of success at the ongoing Face of Beauty International contest in New Delhi, India.

The winner will be crowned on 23 September.

The 21-year-old beauty told the Weekender on the eve of her departure for India on Tuesday that she was ready to do well against at least 44 beauty queens from different countries.

"I worked hard preparing for this contest," Tau said.

"Every contestant wants to win and so it will be tough. However, I have learned that there are a number of titles being won there such as the best outfit, I AM ME as well as the Charity award which Emjay (Mojabeng Senekal) won last year. So I have a chance and I am certain that I will not come home empty handed."

Face of Beauty International aims at encouraging contestants to gain self confidence through sharing knowledge, experience, and developing skills with peers from around the world.

Tau, a fourth year Spiritual Care and Counseling student at the National University of Lesotho, is also the reigning Miss NUL as well as the second princess of Miss Intervarsity 2017 (contested by Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland students).

Tau, who succeeded Mojabeng Senekal as the Face of Lesotho, said she learnt so much from her predecessor ahead of the international competition.

"Senekal gave me information regarding her experience at last year's edition including videos of the contest so that I know what to expect.

"I also got the opportunity to learn from her when I was preparing for Miss NUL as well as the Face of Lesotho pageants, therefore I can confidently say that I will win," Tau said.