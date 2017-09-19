Lesotho: Ailing Scott's Mom Draws Curious Onlookers

Scores of people on Tuesday watched in amazement as visibly ill double ritual murder suspect, 'Malehlohonolo Scott, was carried from the parking lot to the High Court in Maseru by young man.

'Malehlohonolo, who is charged along with her son Lehlohonolo Scott, for the murder of their two neighbours in Koalabata in 2012 was carried by the young man after the High Court judge, Justice Teboho Moiloa, further postponed the case due to her illness.

She appeared so ill that she could not even stand on her own in the dock.

After the court proceedings a young man, who was only identified as one of her relatives, again literally carried her in his arms from the court room to the parking lot, drawing the attention of curious onlookers.

Some court officials also peeped through windows as they watched the unfolding unusual spectacle that was described by some of the onlookers as that of "an adult being carried like a baby" for distance of about 50 metres.

'Malehlohonolo, who has since been diagnosed with tuberculosis, attended the court proceedings, which did not proceed because she was declared unfit by the doctor to stand trial.

Justice Moiloa on Wednesday last week received a doctor's report that she was not fit to stand trial and was supposed to go for a medical examination again on Monday.

The judge had ordered her to appear in court again on Tuesday after the Monday's medical examination for him to make his personal observation.

In court the judge called out, "Malehlohonolo," to which replied in a barely audible voice.

"Stand up," the judge ordered and she was only able to comply with the help of her son, Lehlohonolo who lifted her up.

Justice Moiloa briefly looked at her before ordering Lehlohonolo to assist her to sit down.

"The court has observed that her condition is very weak. She had to be assisted to stand up. The court cannot proceed with this matter," Justice Moiloa said.

"When she saw the doctor last week she was prescribed some medicines and some of them were not available at Queen II hospital's pharmacy.

"The doctor's report shows that she is very weak and should continue using medication.

"We cannot proceed with this matter this week. The case is postponed to the 24 to 27 October 2017."

Lehlohonolo (30) and his mother 'Malehlohonolo (60) are accused of the murder of fellow Koalabata residents, Moholobela Seetsa (13) and Mohata (22) in January and June 2012 respectively.

The Scotts were arrested on 12 July 2012 following the discovery of Seetsa and Mohata's mutilated bodies in Koalabata. The mutilation of the bodies led to speculation the two had been killed for ritual purposes.

In addition to murder, Lehlohonolo also faces the charge of unlawful escape from Maseru Central Prison on 14 October 2012 while awaiting trial.

After almost two years on the run, Lehlohonolo was arrested in Durban on 6 April 2014 and lost his fight against extradition in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on 5 May, 2015.

He was extradited to Lesotho on 21 October 2015, where he awaits finalisation of his trials in custody.

For her part, 'Malehlohonolo was released on stringent bail conditions in August 2013.