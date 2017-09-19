Zambia: 'Take Advantage of Non-Traditonal Exports'

The Business Community has been challenged to take advantage of opportunities in the non-traditional market to grow the export base.

Charge D' Affaires at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, Theresa Kimena said the possibilities were immense for any Zambian entrepreneur who wishes to go into non-traditional exports.

Ms Kimena said the business community can take advantage of the opportunities and export items such as precious stones, floriculture, sugar, honey, cotton, coffee, tobacco and artifacts.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary for press Kellys Kaunda in Lusaka yesterday.

The Zambian envoy has noted that the Patriotic Front (PF) Government created an enabling environment through the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) and economic diplomacy for any business person to expand into sectors beyond copper mining.

"As Embassies, the thrust of our activities is trade and the economy in line with the Government's realignment of diplomacy from political

to economic diplomacy," Ms Kimena said.

She called on the business community to interact with foreign missions and relevant Government ministries and departments regularly to remain abreast with developments at global level.

Ms Kimena noted that recent statistics in the trade sector indicate a trade deficit in favour of Germany with Zambia's exports to Germany standing at K3.7 million in July as compared to K 5.7 million in June.

On the other hand, imports from Germany stood at K41.4 million and K87.2 million for June and July respectively.

She was optimistic that Zambia's trade relations with Germany were set to improve as interactions between the business communities between the two countries increase.

Meanwhile, the Kitwe District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KDCCI) says there is need to maintain the current liberal policies in the export market to increase Non Traditional Exports (NTEs) and diversify the economy,

KDCCI president Allan Nyirenda said the liberalised maize export policies should be maintained to expand NTEs thereby stabilising the exchange market.

"The liberalised export market policies should continue for the NTEs to compliment copper exports to stabilise the foreign exchange market as recently observed where the country has recorded a trade surplus as well as stabilising the local currency," Mr Nyirenda said.

He said in an interview in Kitwe that allowing exports of maize products would boost agro processing activities in the country due to broadening market prospects.

Mr Nyirenda further encouraged members to take part in the chamber activities and exchange ideas on how to grow various industries.