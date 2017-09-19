19 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bush Fire Kills Boy in Mangochi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Nyirenda

A seven year old boy has been killed by bush fire at Kukanga Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi District.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida, a group of young boys ranging from seven to 11 years were on September 17, 2017 mobilized themselves and went for hunting, in the process they set fire to clear the bush for easy hunting.

"The boys went at nearby bush in their village to hunt quails and partridge and they set fire in the bush," he told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Mangochi.

Maida added that due to winds fire was spread over the whole bush which was prompted the young boys to run away from the bush and the deceased was trapped in the fire and eventually was severe burnt and died on the spot.

Postmortem was conducted at Katuli Health centre; it was revealed that the deceased died due to suffocation and severe burn wounds.

Police in the district has advised the public especially parents and guardians to look after their children in order to stop them from making decisions that can put their lives in danger.

Malawi

Presidents Call for Accelerated Action to End Child Marriage

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has emphasized the importance of education for girls and skills training to boost… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.