Malawi: Bush Fire Kills Boy in Mangochi

A seven year old boy has been killed by bush fire at Kukanga Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi District.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida, a group of young boys ranging from seven to 11 years were on September 17, 2017 mobilized themselves and went for hunting, in the process they set fire to clear the bush for easy hunting.

"The boys went at nearby bush in their village to hunt quails and partridge and they set fire in the bush," he told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Mangochi.

Maida added that due to winds fire was spread over the whole bush which was prompted the young boys to run away from the bush and the deceased was trapped in the fire and eventually was severe burnt and died on the spot.

Postmortem was conducted at Katuli Health centre; it was revealed that the deceased died due to suffocation and severe burn wounds.

Police in the district has advised the public especially parents and guardians to look after their children in order to stop them from making decisions that can put their lives in danger.