19 September 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Lesotho: Rugby Players in Camp for Maseru 7s Tourney Preps

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adrian Mwanza and Ronald Chawe

All but three players that were summoned for this weekend's Maseru Sevens rugby tournament had by yesterday reported in camp in Lusaka.

National Sevens coach Musonda Kaminsa had called 15 players to camp for the outing in Lesotho with those in camp kick-starting training yesterday.

The three missing players are Melvin Banda, Terry Kayamba and Carlos Kanyama all from the Copperbelt but that they were expected to join the team today.

RG Sports Management (RGSM) boss Ronnel Armengol confirmed the development and said that the morale in camp was high as the team trained at 'Powerhouse' Lusaka's pitch.

RGSM has been contracted by the Zamia Rugby Union to handle matters relating to the national Sevens team and were the organsisers of the Zambia International Sevens held earlier this month and televised live on Kwese Sports.

The Maseru Sevens international tournament kicks-off on September 23rd.

"The team looks good and I'm hopeful that we are going to perform well at the tournament which will have a lot g strong teams taking part," he said.

And Zambia Sevens coach Musonda Kaminsa said the 15-man team would be trimmed to 12 ahead of departure for Lesotho.

He was hopeful the team would replicate the form they had during the Zambia International Sevens tournament which was held at the Lusaka Polo Crosse grounds.

He said Zambia, which has been placed in Group B alongside Zimbabwe, Namibia and clubs from rugby powerhouse South Africa, would have to face an uphill battle to win the tournament.

Kaminsa said he had however, called a legion of strong players who would ensure that they won the tournament despite the tough competition.

"As you are aware I have summoned a number of star players in the team because this event will be tough and every country would be trying to win," he said.

He said there was no injury scare in the team as all the players summoned were fit and relishing the tournament.

The full list of players called has Israel Kalumba, Edward Mumba, Terry Kayamba, Carlos Kanyama, Jubilee Chisenga, Guy Lipschitz, Laston Mukosa, David Chimbukulu, Trevor Squire, Nyangu Kapindu, Emmanuel Daka, Martin Chisenga, Charles Male, Chris Ntambo and Melvin Banda.

Lesotho

Political Violence Unleashes 'Reign of Terror' - Opposition

The June 2017 elections were supposed to soothe the troubled politics of Lesotho, a tiny enclave surrounded on all sides… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.