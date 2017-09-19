Lesotho: LMPS Vow to Stop Bantu

LMPS are confident they can hand champions Bantu their first defeat of the season when the two sides clash in an Econet Premier League match at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams posted identical 2-nil victories in their last outings, with Bantu beating Liphakoe and LMPS getting the better of new boys, Sefotha-fotha.

A Matšo Matebele top the log standings with six points from two games while Simunye are not far behind on four points after their goalless draw with LCS in their opening fixture.

LMPS coach, Mosito Matela, this week told the Lesotho Times that they were looking forward to causing an upset on Saturday.

"We have already started our planning for the match and we know that Bantu that deserves to be respected," Matela said.

"But that respect will not be taken to the field of play because we also need the three points.

"It is always easier to plan for matches against big team such as Bantu because we know a lot about them.

"We know their weaknesses and strengths and what is important is that we manage them through different phases of the game to get what we want.

"We have to make sure that we do not allow them to play to their strengths and frustrate them throughout the game to get what we want," the former Bantu mentor said.

"I also think that our squad quality has also improved over the years and though they still have a better percentage in terms of having big name players, I think we are now in a position where we can match them pound for pound," he said.

For his part, Bantu coach, James Madidilane, said his side will have to be at their best to continue with their impressive start to the new season.

"We returned to training on Tuesday after playing on Sunday to prepare for this tough game.

"We are well aware that LMPS are a good side and we will not dwell too much of the previous games where they used to be a hoodoo side for Bantu.

"What remains is that they are a dangerous side and the addition of Tšepo Seturumane among their many signings is one of those things that make them even stronger.

"But we will not focus on them but our strengths as a team to bring them down," he said.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic defender who guided the Mafeteng based side to the title in his maiden season, said although they had started well, it was still early days in the season.

He also praised his new signings for their contributions so far.

"There is a lot of pressure on us even more than last season because of our success and that means we have to work extra harder in every game.

"Teams come to us very motivated because each and every one of them wants to upset the champions.

"We have to dig deeper because our priority is to defend the league title and do well in the CAF Champions league."

Meanwhile, winless Linare will be hoping for a change of fortunes when they date Liphakoe in Quthing on Saturday.

Rookies Sefotha-fotha will also be searching for their first win against Sandawana who are also winless in their first two games.

On Sunday, Matlama host Sky Battalion with under-fire coach Seephephe Matete hoping to turn the tables after failing to win against Liphakoe and Linare.

Tse Putsoa brought in the likes of Nzenze Nkulu and Teboho 'Shakes' Lilane from Bantu but the country's most successful side has struggled to get off the ground in the new campaign.

In other potentially explosive ties, LCS host LDF while Lioli clash with Kick4Life.

Econet Premier League fixtures:

Saturday

Liphakoe v Linare

Bantu v LMPS

Sefotha-fotha v Sandawana

Sunday

Lioli v Kick4Life

LCS v LDF

Matlama v Sky Battalion

Majantja v Likhopo