Lesotho: Early Season Woes for Matlama

IT was yet another miserable weekend for Matlama as the country's most decorated club were held to a goalless draw by Linare at Maputsoe DIFA Ground on Sunday.

Matlama remain winless after they lost their opening match 0-1 to Liphakoe. They are yet to score a goal in the new season.

On the other hand, Linare will be happy with a point after their 0-1 loss to new boys Majantja in the opening week.

Elsewhere on Sunday, champions Bantu maintained their perfect start by beating Liphakoe 2-0 in Quthing.

Midfielder, Lindokuhle Pungulwa put A Matšo Matebele ahead inside 20 minutes and Hlompho Kalake made sure of the points in the first half.

Liphakoe went into the match having beaten Matlama 1-0 the previous week.

LMPS also proved too much to handle for rookies Sefotha-fotha to register their first win of the season.

Tankiso Mokhehle and Monyatheli Ntobo scored for the police side.

On Saturday, Lioli eased past LDF 2-0 courtesy of goals from Bushy Moletsane and Junior Maba.

Tse Nala have six points from their opening two matches, having beaten Sandawana 2-0 in the first week.

Kick4Life finally got their 2017/18 season campaign underway edging Likhopo 1-0 in the first match of the double header at Ratjomose Barracks Ground.

Their first match against Sky Battalion was postponed after the latter failed to register their players in time for the new season.

Likhopo who survived relegation on the last day of last season appear to be facing another difficult season as they have already lost their opening two matches.

There were also victories for LCS and Majantja on Saturday over Sandawana and Sky Battalion respectively.

LCS handed Sandawana their second defeat in as many matches on a 4-2 score-line while Majantja beat Sky Battalion 1-0 through a Tlhoriso Musa goal.

They join Bantu and Lioli as the only teams to have won their two first matches of the new season.

Mark Tayahim scored the first brace of the new season in LCS' 4-2 win over Sandawana, with Poloko Mohale and Ntaitsane Maraka also joining the goal feast.

Weekend Results

Saturday 9 September

LDF 0-2 Lioli

Likhopo 0-1 Kick4Life

Sky Battalion 0-1 Majantja

Sandawana 2-4 LCS

Sunday 10 September

Liphakoe 0-2 Bantu

LMPS 2-0 Sefotha-fotha

Linare 0-0 Matlama

No. Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Bantu 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6

2 Lioli 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6

3 Majantja 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6

4 LCS 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4

5 LMPS 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4

6 Kick4Life 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

7 LDF 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3

8 Liphakoe 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3

9 Linare 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

10 Matlama 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

11 Sky Battalion 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

12 Likhopo 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

13 Sandawana 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0

14 Sefothafotha 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0