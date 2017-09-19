Kenya: Gor's Wendo Named May Player of the Month

Nairobi — Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo has bagged the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month for May.

Wendo steered K'Ogalo to three wins and one draw in May with an outstanding performance particularly in the Mashemeji Derby where Gor thrashed bitter rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 thanks to goals from Meddie Kagere, George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Timothy Otieno.

Unbeaten in that month, Gor also picked wins from Nzoia Sugar (1-0), Chemelil Sugar 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Thika United.

Ulinzi Stars talisman Stephen Waruru, Tusker FC goal keeper Duncan Ochieng and Nakumatt FC forward Kepha Aswani joined Wendo in making the final shortlist.

Wendo emerged the winner with 23 votes cast by a seven member SJAK Football Commission panel to receive Sh100, 000, a 43-inch LG smart television and a trophy while Sh50, 000 was awarded to the team.

Tusker's Ochieng was second with 20 votes, Aswani got 19 while Waruru garnered 18 votes.

-Developing story-