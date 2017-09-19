19 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor's Wendo Named May Player of the Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo has bagged the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month for May.

Wendo steered K'Ogalo to three wins and one draw in May with an outstanding performance particularly in the Mashemeji Derby where Gor thrashed bitter rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 thanks to goals from Meddie Kagere, George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Timothy Otieno.

Unbeaten in that month, Gor also picked wins from Nzoia Sugar (1-0), Chemelil Sugar 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Thika United.

Ulinzi Stars talisman Stephen Waruru, Tusker FC goal keeper Duncan Ochieng and Nakumatt FC forward Kepha Aswani joined Wendo in making the final shortlist.

Wendo emerged the winner with 23 votes cast by a seven member SJAK Football Commission panel to receive Sh100, 000, a 43-inch LG smart television and a trophy while Sh50, 000 was awarded to the team.

Tusker's Ochieng was second with 20 votes, Aswani got 19 while Waruru garnered 18 votes.

-Developing story-

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.