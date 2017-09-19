Zambia: Kabwe Wins Blitz Chess Tourney

Timothy Kabwe at the weekend defied odds to emerge winner of the eighth edition of the Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) blitz tournament held at National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in Lusaka.

On his way to the title, Kabwe had to deal with renowned national stars like Richmond Phiri, Andrew Kayonde and Stanley Chumfwa, all International Masters (IMs).

Kabwe, from Green Eagles, bagged his first LPCA blitz tournament title with an impressive 7.5points after nine rounds and finished undefeated.

This was Kabwe's second major triumph this year after winning the 2017Luapula Open held in July earlier this year inMansa.

Kabwe won six matches including the beating of Stanley Chumfwa and Richmond Phiri with his draws coming against Kayonde, Justin Daka and Stanley's young brother Kelvin.

Finishing in second position was three-time blitz champion Godwin Phiriof Nkwazi, who also amassed 7.5points but was relegated to second ona direct encounter tiebreak.

IM Richmond Phiri of Red Arrowsfinished in third position with 6.5points and was half-a-point above LPCA Chairman Linus Katebe, with Kayonde, Kelvin Chumfwa and Gillian Bwalya, all finishing with 5.5points.

Godwin Phiri has dominated the tournament since its inauguration withthree titles to his name while Kayonde and Richmond have won it twice.

Meanwhile William Mwape beat 26 other players to win the Zone-ThreeRapid Chess Tournament held in Central Province.

Mwape got four points in five rounds and was half-a-point above IMChitumboMwali, who needed a tiebreaker to finish ahead of LwamfweKabwe.

Kondwelani Njovu, Brian Mumbi and Joseph Zulu came out fourth, fifthand sixth with three points each and were closely followed by a set of five players, who were led by Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) GeneralSecretary Chanda Nsakanya, who were in the area to conduct the zonal elections.