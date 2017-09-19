Zambia: Startimes Decoders Safe - Chanda

TopStar Communications Company Limited has assured consumers of its flagship product, the StarTimes decoder, is of valuable quality and durability.

TopStar is a joint venture created by the Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and the StarTimes Group of China, having been assigned the Zambian Government as authorized body to spearhead digital television broadcasting in the country.

TopStar public relations and marketing manager Mwazi Chanda said the firm was still harmonising operations ahead of the October 1, this year switch from analogue to digital broadcasting for areas along the line of rail.

Ms Chanda said in an interview yesterday that this was the reason subscribers in some locations were experiencing challenges accessing quality picture and sound.

"In recent days, transmission to some customers has been affected due to on-going technical works but we can assure our customers but all will be well come the October 1, deadline," Ms Chanda said.

She said the firm did not have rights to broadcast certain content such as the Zambian and English premier soccer leagues and such consumers should not feel 'robbed' as the StarTimes package still had channels as lucrative as those on other digital television platforms.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga has assured the public of quality content on the StarTimes bouquets.

Ms Mulenga, who is also Chief Government spokesperson, said in a separate interview yesterday that the firm would address the concerns raised by consumers before next month's deadline.

"Indeed the consumer complaints are genuine and StarTimes is working round the clock to ensure that subscribers get back value for money," Ms Mulenga said.

She said the country's migration from analogue to digital migration was a requirement by law, by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and StarTimes subscribers were assured of timely and quality service delivery.