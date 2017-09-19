Zambia: Bilton Demands Respect

Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda has warned that his side should not be written off in the race to win this year's league title after opening a three point lead at the top of the table.

In an interview Musonda said Buffaloes has not been considered as a serious title contender this year because of the team's inconsistency in the past seasons.

He however, warned that the team was more determined this year and was looking to continue working hard to remain competitive and challenge for the title.

Musonda who has propelled his side to the summit of the table with 10 games to go said Buffaloes has not received the respect it deserves.

"I don't know what people's views are and I don't know why they haven't given us any chance to be where we are. They are a lot of factors that maybe they are looking at. As Green Buffaloes, you know we have not been consistent in the past seasons. So maybe they are taking it that even this year it will be the same. But looking at the way things are going, we are there as one of the teams contending for the title," Musonda said.

Buffaloes showed their seriousness with a 2-0 win against second placed Zanaco on Sunday.

The team also beat other title contenders such as Power Dynamos and Nkana whom they beat home and away while they forced a draw at Zesco United.

But Buffaloes also dropped points against weaker opposition such as Konkola Blades and Nakambala Leopards.

Musonda however said nothing had been achieved yet and his hope was to remain consistent and not repeat the failures of the previous seasons.

He said the league was competitive and anyone of the top six had an equal chance of winning it hence the need to remain focused as Buffaloes.

"Chances are 50-50; the league is still going on. There many games to play. If we continue playing the way we are playing, we will be there. It is our hope that as a team we continue working hard and remain competitive," Musonda said.

And his Zanaco counterpart Numba Mumamba was defiant in the wake of the shock defeat.

Mumamba said there was still time for Zanaco to bounce back and reclaim top position despite losing two games in a raw.

"I must say it is painful to have lost this game to Buffaloes who were a more clinical team but we are going to forge ahead and ensure that we regain the same momentum we had," he said.

Numba said Zanaco was a force to reckon with and that it will soon wake up from their slumber and come back to its winning ways.

"This is football. It's not always rosy because there are times when you win some games and times when you lose some and today was that day," he said.

Mumamba said he was optimistic because he had the right material in the team which could deliver at any given time.

He said the league was tight as teams had become competitive and wanted to finish in the top bracket.