Zambia: Katongo Dreams of Coaching Chipolopolo

Africa Cup winning captain Christopher Katongo dreams of one day coaching the Chipolopolo and seeing it win a major international trophy.

Speaking in an interview, Katongo said he was earning his coaching badges and also working hard to better the coaching skills.

The 2012 Africa Cup winning captain said his ambitions of coaching the national team would one day come true as he was working to advance his coaching licence.

"Currently, I have a CAF C licence and I want to go for a B and eventually a CAF A coaching licence. I have always dreamt big and I will work hard to achieve my dreams of coaching the national team," Katongo said.

Katongo said with time, people realised the fruits of their hard work and helped in achieving their dreams adding he remained determined to achieve greater things.

Asked whether he had retired from playing football, Katongo said was an active player who still had the energy and a lot to give to the game.

He said contrary to the rumours circulating on social media that he had stopped playing, Katongo said he was just not getting game time and will continue playing for the foreseeable future.

"Yes I have heard people say I have retired but truth be told, I am still energetic and able to play. I hold a coaching licence yes, and I sit on the technical bench for Green Buffaloes but I still play football and will continue until my body says otherwise," he said.

Katongo said determination and hard work will see him through as he strives to improve his coaching career.

"To my fellow players out there, it is important to strive hard and maintain good levels of discipline in order to progress in our careers. Football is a God-given talent that we must not sit on but use it to reach out to others," Katongo said.