Zambia: Tough Anti-Corruption Stance Welcome

Corruption has remained a thorn in Zambia's socio-economic growth agenda over the years.

This is why we applaud the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for introducing corporate integrity committees in public and private institutions to help seal the loopholes that breed graft.

ACC acting director general Kapetwa Phiri says the existence of integrity committees in public institutions, for instance has boosted the fight against graft.

Mr Phiri said the existence of the committees has provided for whistle-blower policies and service charters in law-enforcement and regulatory institutions.

He expressed happiness with the progress that Zambia had so far recorded in the fight against corruption as 56 organisations, of which 54 were public, had already formed integrity committees.

While we join Mr Phiri in celebrating this achievement, we are perturbed at the low response from private sector firms in forming integrity committees.

Integrity Committees are an integral part of any institution because they are responsible for the prevention of graft within the respective entities.

Integrity committees are as essential as an accounts department, which sources of money to pay workers' wages and allowances.

Therefore, we urge all those companies lagging behind including those in the public sector to emulate their compatriots and establish integrity committees so as to eradicate corruption from their operations.

Indeed the country has scored significant achievements towards becoming corrupt free by embracing platforms such as e-governance, a mechanism of reducing contact between members of the public and service providers.

This was alluded to fervently by President Edgar Lungu during his official address of Parliament last Friday; on a point that the creation of a corrupt-free Zambia was a national programme.

The Head of State said the Government would implement an integrated electronic platform dubbed 'e-Pamodzi' to enable people access the Government services and information on-line from any location and at any time with ease.

This, Mr Lungu said would contribute to reducing the cost of doing business and eliminating corruption by reducing human contact.

Indeed, this is a progressive mode of eliminating graft in this digital age; especially that policy implementation has been made easier with the use of technology.

It is also gratifying that President Lungu has taken a leading role in calling for the protection of whistle-blowers on corruption.

Therefore, no one should fear to report to the nearest law enforcement agency; any case of corporate or domestic corruption.

We also join Mr Phiri in calling for increased collaboration between anti-corruption agencies across Africa to help coordinate countries in fighting corruption, which is trans-boundary in nature.